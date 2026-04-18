Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Who Might Win Riteish Deshmukh's Hosted Show? Prize Money, Finale Release Date, Time & More |

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is inching closer to its grand finale, with viewers eagerly tracking the latest online voting trends to see who might lift the trophy this season. At present, the competition appears tightly contested, with each finalist enjoying a fair chance at victory. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, Sunday (April 19, 2026). As anticipation builds, let’s take a look at which contestant currently stands as the frontrunner to win the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Who Might Win?

Tanvi Kolte and Raqesh Bapat appear to be locked in a close competition, according to ongoing online voting trends, with both currently in the lead. While Raqesh’s strong popularity gives him an edge, Tanvi’s solid fan base could still change the outcome.

Anushri Mane is trailing closely behind the top two, while Vishal Kotian and Deepali Sayyed are currently behind in the race. However, a viral Reddit post has also claimed that Vishal may have already won the season, adding more buzz ahead of the finale. The final result will be known only after the grand finale episode airs, tomorrow on Sunday.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner Prize Money

The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 will take home a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh along with the trophy. The prize money reportedly increased after Rakhi added Rs 7 lakh to the pool.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finalists

The top 5 finalists are: Tanvi Kolte, Raqesh Bapat, Anushri Mane, Deepali Sayyed, and Vishal Kotian.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale Release Date & Time

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 will air on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 8 pm onwards. The winner is expected to be announced at around11 pm and 12 am by host Riteish Deshmukh.