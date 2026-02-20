Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6: Prajakta Shukre, Deepali Sayed Or Sagar Karande, Who Might Get Eliminated?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 |

The Week 6 voting for Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is about to close, and fans are curious about who might face elimination. Reports suggest that three contestants- Prajakta Shukre, Sagar Karande, and Deepali Sayed, are trailing in the online voting trends. So, who stands the highest risk of being eliminated? Let's take a closer look ahead of the results.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Nominated Contestants

There are 9 contestants who have been nominated in Week 6. These contestants are:

Sachin Kumavat

Raqesh Bapat

Prabhu Shelke

Prajakta Shukre

Deepali Sayed

Ruchita Jamdar

Anushri Mane

Roshan Bhajankar

Sagar Karande

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Online Voting Trend: Who Might Get Eliminated?

As per the online voting trends, Roshan is leading with reportedly the highest number of votes. Raqesh follows closely and is also expected to be safe this week. Sachin, Prabhu, Anushri, and Ruchita are believed to have received fairly strong support as well and may escape elimination. However, Prajakta, Sagar, and Deepali are reportedly at the highest risk of facing elimination.

A user took to a Reddit thread to claim, "Prajakta & Roshan need to be eliminated next!" The user alleged that they have made the least contribution to the show. However, another user commented, "Sadly Roshan will not go because he has his major audience support!" Meanwhile, several others believe that Prajakta and Sagar could be the next contestants to be eliminated from the show.

Voting for Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 has been locked in. The voting lines closed on Friday, February 20, at 12 pm. Let us further wait for the weekend episode to know who will be eliminated ahead. Bigg Boss Marathi 6 new episodes release daily at 8 pm on Colors Marathi. The episodes are also later available to stream on Jio Hotstar to the viewers.