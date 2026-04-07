 Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Vishal Kotian Calls Tanvi Kolte 'Fake Player', Claims She Doesn’t Deserve To Win- Watch VIDEO
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Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Vishal Kotian Calls Tanvi Kolte 'Fake Player', Claims She Doesn’t Deserve To Win- Watch VIDEO

In a recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, Vishal Kotian called Tanvi Kolte a "Matlabi and fake player," claiming she has been acting throughout the season. He criticized her for switching roles, from a bahu to a good girl, to someone who fights, and finally becoming "seedhi sadhi Miss Right."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
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Vishal Kotian Calls Tanvi Kolte 'Fake Player' |

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is fast approaching its grand finale, scheduled for April 19, 2026. As the remaining contestants prepare for the final showdown, discussions about the most deserving winner have surfaced. However, Vishal Kotian and Rakhi Sawant have expressed that Tanvi Kolte is "fake" and do not consider her a deserving winner.

Commenting on Tanvi, Vishal called her a "Matlabi and fake player." In the latest promo, he says Tanvi should not win Bigg Boss Marathi 6, claiming she follows a set routine and knows exactly what to do every morning. Vishal further criticized her for switching roles throughout the season, first playing the obedient "bahu," then a good girl, then someone who fights with others, and suddenly transforming into "seedhi sadhi Miss Right." "Usne puri acting ki hai season me (as translated)," he added.

Vishal says Tanvi shouldn't win because she's fake
by u/ti_mi_navhech in BiggBossMarathi

Well, not only Vishal but Rakhi too accused Tanvi of being fake. She claimed that Tanvi has a fake personality and she is wearing a face inside the Bigg Boss house. Reacting to Rakhi instigating Tanvi by calling her fake, one commented, "Rakhi lowkey wants Tanvi to win, hence she is doing all this drama to give Footage go Tanvi."

Rakhi accusing Tanvi for being fake
by u/ti_mi_navhech in BiggBossMarathi

When Is Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale?

According to Bombay Times, the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is set for April 19, 2026, although the official announcement is yet to be made. Fans will have to wait to see who makes it to the top.

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In recent episodes, Sagar Karande was eliminated, leaving Raqesh Bapat, Rakhi Sawant, Reva Kaurase, Tanvi Kolte, Deepali Syed, Anushri Mane, and Vishal Kotian as the top seven finalists of the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 new episodes air every day at 8 pm IST on Colors Marathi and the episodes are also available on Jio Hotstar.

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