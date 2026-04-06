Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Ticket To Finale: Will Reva Kaurase Win? Fans Predict Outcome Ahead Of The Task

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Ticket To Finale: Will Reva Kaurase Win? |

The new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 reveals that the upcoming task is the much-anticipated “Ticket to Finale.” The winner of this task will secure a direct spot in the finale, becoming the season’s first finalist. As per the promo, the battle for the Ticket to Finale will take place between Reva Kaurase and Tanvi Kotle. With excitement building up, fans have already started predicting the winner even before the finale unfolds. Let's take a look at what they have to say:

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Ticket To Finale: Will Reva Kaurase Win?

Ahead of the Ticket to Finale task, fans have already started predicting who will emerge as the winner. A user took to Reddit with the title “Dumbass contestants choose Reva over Tanvi for Ticket to Finale” and claimed, “Yes, Reva won the Ticket to Finale.” Another user commented, “Happy that Reva is going to the finale, but if they actually pick Reva over Tanvi and put their own spot in the finale on the line, then I have no words for those dumb contestants.”

Despite all the speculation, the official confirmation of who has won the Ticket to Finale task will be revealed in tonight’s episode, April 6.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Who Got Eliminated in Sunday’s Episode?

The two contestants in the danger zone during Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 were Vishal Kotian and Sagar Karande. Host Riteish Deshmukh asked Anushri Mane to hand over two rolls to the contestants. When Vishal opened his roll, it read “safe.” However, instead of celebrating, he broke down in tears, knowing that his friend and fellow contestant had been eliminated. Sagar, on the other hand, took his elimination gracefully and bid a warm goodbye to everyone with a smile on his face.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 airs daily at 8 pm on Colors Marathi and is also available to stream on Jio Hotstar.