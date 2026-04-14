Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Mid-Week Eviction: Will Reva Kaurase Be Eliminated? Speculations Spark As Viral Spoilers Surface

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Mid-Week Eviction: Will Reva Kaurase Be Eliminated? |

The makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 have introduced a last-minute twist by announcing a mid-week eviction ahead of the grand finale. This will determine the Top 5 finalists of the season. However, even before the official announcement, fans claim to have already uncovered spoilers about who might be eliminated in the upcoming episode. Who will it be?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Mid-Week Eviction: Will Reva Kaurase Be Eliminated?

A user took to a Reddit thread titled "Mid week eviction confirmed news from confirmed source Spoiler alert!" The post claimed that Reva Kaurase has been evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi 6 in the mid-week elimination. Another user also shared a photo of Reva wearing a dress marked “R. K” while carrying a trolley bag as she exits the Bigg Boss Marathi house.

Although this is being circulated as a spoiler, fans will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to confirm who has actually been eliminated from the show.

As per the online voting trends, Tanvi appears to be leading the race, followed by Raqesh in second place. Anushri also seems to be in a safe position, currently holding the third spot. However, the bottom three contestants reportedly are Deepali, Reva, and Vishal.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Top 6 Contestants

The Top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 are Reva Kaurase, Vishal Kotian, Deepali Sayyed, Rakhi Sawant, Anushri Mane, Tanvi Kolte, and Raqesh Bapat. If Reva’s elimination turns out to be true, the Top 5 finalists will then be Deepali, Vishal, Raqesh, Anushri, and Tanvi.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale Release Date & Time

The Bigg Boss Marathi 6 grand finale will premiere on Sunday, April 19, 2026. The finale episode will air from 8 pm onwards on Colors Marathi. The viewers can also stream the episode on JioHotstar.