Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale Timing: When Will The Winner Be Announced? Prize Money, Streaming Details & More

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale Timing |

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is just around the corner. The finale episode will air on Colors Marathi and stream on Jio Hotstar. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out who will be crowned the winner among the top five finalists. Let’s take a look at the timing, prize money, and more details ahead of the grand finale.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Top 5 Finalists

The top five finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 are:

Tanvi Kolte

Vishal Kotian

Raqesh Bapat

Deepali Sayyed

Anushri Mane

In the grand finale episode, host Riteish Deshmukh will give the top five finalists the option to press a buzzer and take home Rs. 5 lakh. This will also mark the first elimination of the finale. The promo teases Raqesh Bapat stepping forward to press the buzzer, leaving the audience in shock. But did he really press it? Not trusting the promo, one viewer commented, “Misleading like all other promos.”

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale Release Time

The Bigg Boss Marathi 6 grand finale is set to air today, April 19, 2026. The episode will begin premiering on Colors Marathi and Jio Hotstar from 8 PM onwards and is expected to continue until midnight. The winner is likely to be announced between 11 PM and 12 AM.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner Prize Money

The winner’s prize money for Bigg Boss Marathi 6 was increased during Rakhi Sawant’s elimination. She was asked to choose from three doors, one containing Rs. 10,000, another Rs. 10 lakh, and the third Rs. 7 lakh. She picked the third door, thereby increasing the overall prize money.

As per the ongoing voting trends, Tanvi and Raqesh are leading, and the final competition is expected to be between them. Vishal is close behind and is likely to emerge as the runner-up. The final outcome will be revealed once the grand finale airs.