Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Are Ruchita Jamdar, Anushri Mane & Prabhu Shelke At Risk? Check Voting Trend

Riteish Deshmukh-hosted Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is all set to witness its first elimination this weekend. The contestant who receives the lowest number of votes will be eliminated from the show. As per online voting trends, Divya Shinde and Roshan Bhajankar are performing well and are likely to be safe in the upcoming elimination. So, who has received the lowest votes and has the highest chance of getting eliminated?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Nominated Contestants

In the first week, the host announced that everyone was safe and there would be no elimination. However, the same contestants who were nominated in the first week have been carried forward and nominated in the second week as well. The nominated contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 are Ruchita Jamdar, Anushri Mane, Roshan Bhajankar, Sagar Karande, Deepali Sayed, Karan Sonawane, Prabhu Shelke, and Divya Shinde.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Who Is In Danger?

As per the online voting trends, Divya Shinde and Roshan Bhajankar seem to be receiving the highest number of votes. Meanwhile, the contestants speculated to be in danger due to low votes are Ruchita Jamdar, Anushri Mane, and Prabhu Shelke. The other four contestants appear to be doing fairly well in terms of votes, as they are neither leading nor trailing significantly. However, these speculations are solely based on online voting trends. Let us wait for the official announcement to find out who will be eliminated in the upcoming weekend episodes.

After the recent drama, many viewers are demanding that Bigg Boss eliminate Ruchita and Anushree from the show. However, this may not happen, as they are contributing content to the show, even if it is being perceived negatively by the audience.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Episodes Release Date & Time

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 premiered on January 11, 2026. New episodes air daily at 8 PM IST on Colors Marathi and are available for streaming on Jio Hotstar.