Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner Anumol Marries Bhuvanesh Rajendiran In Kerala, Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 winner Anumol has entered a new chapter in her personal life. The Malayalam television actress has married Tamil content creator and actor Bhuvanesh Rajendiran in an intimate ceremony in Guruvayur, Kerala.

The wedding took place on Tuesday (August 18), in the presence of close family members and friends. Actor and politician Suresh Gopi was also reportedly among the guests who attended the special occasion.

Anumol had kept her wedding plans away from the spotlight and shared only a few glimpses of her pre-wedding celebrations on social media. A day before the ceremony, she posted pictures hinting at a 'new beginning', but did not disclose that she was getting married.

Following the ceremony, pictures of Anumol and Bhuvanesh surfaced online, giving fans their first glimpse of the newlyweds.

Anumol and Bhuvanesh’s Traditional Guruvayur Wedding

For her wedding, Anumol chose a striking golden-coloured lehenga. Bhuvanesh complemented her look with a traditional Kerala outfit comprising a kasavu mundu and a golden shawl.

The intimate ceremony was attended by their loved ones. Pictures and videos from the occasion have since made their way onto social media, giving fans a glimpse into the couple's special day.

Anumol had earlier shared photographs from her pre-wedding celebrations. On Monday, she was seen in a traditional kasavu saree while posing with friends and family. She described the occasion as a 'new beginning', but gave no indication that her wedding was around the corner.

The actress had also chosen not to reveal Bhuvanesh's identity before the ceremony. Her decision to keep the relationship private led to curiosity among fans. Some even wondered whether the wedding-related pictures circulating online were connected to a television project rather than an actual wedding.

Who Is Anumol?

Anumol is a familiar face among Malayalam television viewers. She gained recognition through serials and entertainment programmes before becoming particularly popular with her appearance on Star Magic.

Her popularity grew further after she entered the seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Hosted by Mohanlal, the reality show gave Anumol a wider audience, and she eventually emerged as the winner of the season.

After her victory, Anumol also addressed reports claiming that she had spent Rs 16 lakh on PR support during her Bigg Boss Malayalam stint. She denied the claim and clarified that she had opted for a Rs 1 lakh package, of which she had paid Rs 50,000 upfront.

Before joining Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, Anumol appeared in serials including Sathya Enna Penkutty, Ammayariyathe and Vanambadi.