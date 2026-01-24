 Bigg Boss Fame Rubina Dilaik & Hina Khan To Join 'The 50'? Farah Khan Announces Rs 50 Lakh Twist Ahead Of Grand Premiere
The 50 is gearing up for its grand premiere on February 1, 2026, with Jio Hotstar officially unveiling several contestants and reports hinting at Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan's possible entry. Adding to the buzz, Sapna Choudhary has confirmed her participation.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
The 50 is all set to premiere on February 1, 2026. Jio Hotstar has officially announced the names of several contestants who will be part of the show. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that popular television stars Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan are also in talks to join the lineup, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

According to a report by BBTak, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is likely to join The 50. Additionally, Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan is also reportedly set to enter the show, as per Film Window. However, an official confirmation regarding their participation is still awaited. Awaiting for the official announce, a user tweeted in excitement, "OMFG !!! excited to see her backkkkkk can't wait to see her boss lady avatar back again (sic)."

Sapna Choudhary Joins The 50

Famed Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary is also joining The 50. Talking about her entry in the show, Sapna said she will make sure show her "no mask, no drama" attitude in The 50, as per News18. She further assured her fans that she will continue to play the game with all her heart and passion.

The 50: 50 Lakh Twist

Farah Khan recently announced about the 50 Lakh twist in the show. The new promo releases shows Farah announcing that the viewers can win Rs. 50 Lakh by predicting the winner. "Fans ka time aa gaya! The 50 mein khelenge celebs, aur jeetenge aap," wrote Jio Hotstar. She also sneakily announced about hosting the show by saying, "Production koi aur judge dhundh lo, mai fan banne ja rahi hun."

The 50 Release Date & Time

The 50 is set to premiere on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The first episode will stream exclusively on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm IST, followed by its television broadcast on Colors TV at 10.30 pm IST the same evening.

