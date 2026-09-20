Bigg Boss 20: Rohed Khan Becomes First Contestant To Get Evicted From Salman Khan's Show

Rohed Khan Evicted From Salman Khan’s Show |

Rohed Khan’s journey on Bigg Boss 20 has come to an end. The Austrian-Afghan actor has been eliminated from Salman Khan’s reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday (September 20), becoming the first contestant to exit the 20th season.

Rohed was nominated for elimination alongside Aasif Khan and Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOP. The trio had faced the public vote after they, along with captain Yung DSA, were accused of violating a house rule by discussing nomination strategies. Yung DSA was saved from the nomination due to his captaincy.

Among the three nominated contestants, Rohed reportedly received the lowest number of votes and was subsequently evicted from the show.

As Salman bhai said Rohed bhai you genuinely played with dignity and lika a true gentleman.



BiggBoss me aise contestants rare aate hai Handsome man with good heart ❤️

Will miss uh!#BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #YungDSA pic.twitter.com/SnJxUgFm31 — 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧 𓅋 (@Itsmesonu_) September 20, 2026

His elimination also comes after a setback involving the season’s ‘Extra Jeevandaan’ twist. During a captaincy task, Kanika Mann took away one of Rohed’s lifelines, leaving him with one fewer opportunity to save himself from a future elimination.

Following his exit, Rohed spoke about his experience inside the Bigg Boss house. He said that he had a good time during his stint and also expressed his desire to work with Salman Khan at some point in the future.

Rohed Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 journey

Rohed entered Bigg Boss 20 as the sixth official contestant. An actor, model and martial artist, he was born in Afghanistan and raised in Austria. Before entering the reality show, he had worked in Bollywood and international cinema.

Rohed has featured in films including Tejas and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. During his Bigg Boss entry, he also recalled meeting Salman years ago in Austria and spoke about his long-standing wish to work with the superstar.

His journey took a different turn during the captaincy task when Kanika chose to take away one of his ‘Extra Jeevandaan’ lifelines. The season introduced the twist as an additional safety option for contestants, allowing them another chance to continue their journey after facing elimination.

However, Rohed could not make use of that advantage during his first nomination.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 marks the reality show’s 20th edition. The season features the ‘Tathas-Two’ and ‘Vardaan’ concepts, along with the ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ twist designed to give contestants an additional chance at staying in the competition.