Ashnoor Kaur, 21, REACTS To Dating Rumours With 33-Year-Old Abhishek Bajaj: 'There Is Platonic Admiration...' - EXCLUSIVE

Television actress Ashnoor Kaur was recently ousted from the reality show Bigg Boss 19 on grounds of physical violence, just days before the grand finale, after she hit co-contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. During her time on the show, her bond with Abhishek Bajaj was much loved, and soon fans began linking them together. However, Abhishek, who was evicted earlier, always maintained that they are just good friends.

Ashnoor Kaur On Dating Rumours With Abhishek Bajaj

Now, in an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Ashnoor reacted to dating rumours with Bajaj and said, "We are best friends. I think ki kuch relationships itne perfect aur pure hote hain ki aap ched-chad nahi karna chahte, and you just feel that they are correct the way they are. There is a lot of respect and platonic admiration for each other, and we’ve got each other's backs. I really value that and our friendship…"

Ashnoor Kaur Shares Abhishek Bajaj's Reaction To Her Eviction

When asked about Abhishek’s reaction to her shocking eviction, Ashoor said he was 'very, very upset' and that he was the first person to come and meet her when she stepped out of the house.

"These are the things that truly matter; when you share a true friendship with someone and your friend is feeling low, you will probably go and meet them and feel better. That's what he did and he has always done that. He always stood by me, both of us really value and cherish the bond we share," concluded the actress.

Abhishek Bajaj's Sweet Note For Ashnoor Kaur

Recently, Abhishek reunited with Ashnoor and penned a sweet note for her. Sharing photos with Kaur on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "In a house full of chaos, you became my calm. In a room full of energy vampires, You became my energy charger. You were my sukoon.You came with courage, played with dignity, and left with love."

He added, "Grateful for every moment we stood together Ashnoor…and today your exit felt personal! Ps - Jab jab chand taaro ka zikra hoga humara bhi zikra hoga."

Meanwhile, Abhishek was evicted earlier in the season after Pranit More eliminated him.