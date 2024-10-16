 Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra NOT Evicted From Show, Here's What Exactly Happened
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra NOT Evicted From Show, Here's What Exactly Happened

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra NOT Evicted From Show, Here's What Exactly Happened

A promo of Avinash Mishra's eviction from the Bigg Boss 18 house has been doing rounds on the internet. However, contrary to what has been shown in the promo, the actor is not evicted from the show. The actor was seen getting into an ugly spat with co contestant Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

Avinash Mishra, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house has been garnering a lot of headlines with his stint in the show. While a section of the audience is liking the actor for taking individual stands, a section is of the opinion that the actor sometimes over does it and crosses the line.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Breaks Down After Spat With Chahat Pandey & Avinash Mishra, Sirf Tum...
article-image

Well, a recent promo of the show released by the channel last night showed Avinash getting into an ugly spat with co contestant Chum Darang, post which, the actor was also evicted from the show. While this decision was announced by Bigg Boss, it was contestants' mutual decision to evict the Titli fame post his aggresive streak with Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra. In the promo, Avinash was also seen exiting the Bigg Boss house.

While it obviously looked unbelievable, latest buzz surrounding the actor's exit is that he was never evicted from the show. According to a report in India Forums, Avinash was asked to leave as he was not listening to anybody during the fight and things got out of hand. However, he was on the sets of the show itself and did not leave the premises of the Bigg Boss house. The actor was later called inside the Bigg Boss house again and was then sent to the jail.

However, looks like Avinash's stay in the Bigg Boss jail may also come with a few perks. The actor is now in charge of distributing ration to the housemates and it may be no surprise if Avinash gives a tough time to his fellow contestants on the show.

FPJ Shorts
Mr Faisu Warns About His Fake X Account, Says Impersonator Tried To Scam Him Of Money: 'I Am Taking Legal Action'
Mr Faisu Warns About His Fake X Account, Says Impersonator Tried To Scam Him Of Money: 'I Am Taking Legal Action'
CLAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended: Candidates Can Apply Until This Date; Eligibility Criteria & Application Fees Explained
CLAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended: Candidates Can Apply Until This Date; Eligibility Criteria & Application Fees Explained
'Punjab Gram Panchayat Polls See 77 Pc Voter Turnout,' Says State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri
'Punjab Gram Panchayat Polls See 77 Pc Voter Turnout,' Says State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri
Rajinikanth's ₹35 Crore Poes Garden Residence Flooded After Heavy Rains In Chennai, Viral Video Surfaces
Rajinikanth's ₹35 Crore Poes Garden Residence Flooded After Heavy Rains In Chennai, Viral Video Surfaces

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mr Faisu Warns About His Fake X Account, Says Impersonator Tried To Scam Him Of Money: 'I Am Taking...

Mr Faisu Warns About His Fake X Account, Says Impersonator Tried To Scam Him Of Money: 'I Am Taking...

Rajinikanth's ₹35 Crore Poes Garden Residence Flooded After Heavy Rains In Chennai, Viral Video...

Rajinikanth's ₹35 Crore Poes Garden Residence Flooded After Heavy Rains In Chennai, Viral Video...

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra NOT Evicted From Show, Here's What Exactly Happened

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra NOT Evicted From Show, Here's What Exactly Happened

Gigi Hadid Leads Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024, While Bella Hadid Surprises In A Bold Red Look

Gigi Hadid Leads Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024, While Bella Hadid Surprises In A Bold Red Look

'I Want To Marry You': Bigg Boss 18's Alice Kaushik Reveals How Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon Asked Her...

'I Want To Marry You': Bigg Boss 18's Alice Kaushik Reveals How Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon Asked Her...