Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra NOT Evicted From Show, Here's What Exactly Happened

Avinash Mishra, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house has been garnering a lot of headlines with his stint in the show. While a section of the audience is liking the actor for taking individual stands, a section is of the opinion that the actor sometimes over does it and crosses the line.

Well, a recent promo of the show released by the channel last night showed Avinash getting into an ugly spat with co contestant Chum Darang, post which, the actor was also evicted from the show. While this decision was announced by Bigg Boss, it was contestants' mutual decision to evict the Titli fame post his aggresive streak with Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra. In the promo, Avinash was also seen exiting the Bigg Boss house.

While it obviously looked unbelievable, latest buzz surrounding the actor's exit is that he was never evicted from the show. According to a report in India Forums, Avinash was asked to leave as he was not listening to anybody during the fight and things got out of hand. However, he was on the sets of the show itself and did not leave the premises of the Bigg Boss house. The actor was later called inside the Bigg Boss house again and was then sent to the jail.

However, looks like Avinash's stay in the Bigg Boss jail may also come with a few perks. The actor is now in charge of distributing ration to the housemates and it may be no surprise if Avinash gives a tough time to his fellow contestants on the show.