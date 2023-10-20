Bigg Boss 17: Did You Know Mannara Chopra's Real Name Is Barbie Handa?

Actress Mannara Chopra, who has worked majorly in Telugu films, has participated in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. Mannara is Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin.

Mannara’s mother, Kamini Chopra Handa, is Priyanka’s father's sister. On Friday, Priyanka took to her official Instagram account to send best wishes to her cousin as she commenced her Bigg Boss 17 journey.

Did you know Mannara is not the actress' real name? According to Mannara's Wikipedia page, her real name is Barbie Handa. She was born in Haryana. According to reports, Mannara pursued a BBA degree and worked as a fashion designer and an assistant choreographer before making her acting debut.

Mannara in Bigg Boss 17

The actress is one of the most popular contestants of the ongoing season of the reality show and she has been grabbing eyeballs ever since she entered the house. However, she has refrained from speaking about her bond with her cousins, Priyanka and Parineeti, as well as other family members.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara broke down on national television after suffering an anxiety attack. The actress claimed that the other contestants constantly ask her about her family and despite her avoiding the topic, they try to make her spill some beans.

Mannara also complained that she is not comfortable speaking about her family.

