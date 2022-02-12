Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash spills the beans on who are her favourite naagins!

Tejasswi Prakash, who won Bigg Boss 15, has bagged the titular role in Naagin 6. The show, bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, also stars Simba Nagpal. It will premiere (today) 12 February on Colors TV at 8pm. Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

How do you feel after winning Bigg Boss 15?

I am excited and happy that I am the winner. I am extremely thankful to the people who have voted for me and grateful for whatever is happening. I plan to work hard and make my career worthwhile.

You have won a huge cash prize. What will you do with it?

I honestly don’t know as all my money goes to my mother. I live out of my pocket money. I am obsessed with a house, so I will probably buy it. I am not into cars or bags. My priority on the list is a house.

After Bigg Boss 15, you bagged Naagin 6. Did you get time to relax?

As soon as I came out of the Bigg Boss house the next day, I had to begin shooting Naagin 6. I did not get even a single day to be at ease or relax. However, I love my life like this. I am passionate about my work.

How different will your naagin be from the naagins of previous seasons?

I think this naagin will be the most powerful naagin. She is the sarvashreshth naagin. All the naagins always come back to fight for their love. But this time the naagin will come back to fight for the world. It’s a bigger responsibility for me as this is the strongest naagin ever. I am looking forward to playing this role. Its going to be challenging as this one is going to have everything that the previous naagin had and much more.

Simba is paired opposite you. Will he play a nag?

Simba is opposite me, but he is not really the nag. He was there with me in the Bigg Boss 15 house. He is chilled out and a beautiful person to work with. We shot for two days. The chemistry is going to be amazing as we both understand each other well. You will have to wait and watch the show.

Who are your favourite naagins?

My favourite naagins are Adaa Khan and Mouni Roy.

Do you think reality shows are synonymous with your name?

I have only done two reality shows. I am extremely proud of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, especially because I am more of an actor. I came here as an actor, so I want to stick to performing and acting. I am not sure if I want to do more reality shows.

Would you like to share any memories from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?

Rohit Shetty sir was really amazing. It was before the stunt I would ask him, “Sir, ha stunt kasa karu?” (Sir, how do I do this stunt?). He is very fluent in Marathi, so I spoke to him in Marathi. He would advise me how to do the stunts, and I did exactly that. We both did a lot of masti whenever we found some time together. My and sir’s chemistry was brilliant.

Your takeaway when you met Ekta for narration?

I hardly met her during the 20 minutes narration. We were sitting across the massive conference table. She was sitting on one side of the massive table. I haven’t spoken to her as such. I loved the way she narrated the story. She seemed so confident, and whatever she narrated made sense to me. I decided to perform that way. I love the faith she has in her scripts.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 06:41 AM IST