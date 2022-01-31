'Bigg Boss 15' winner is Tejasswi Prakash! Actress proudly lifts gold-studded trophy, takes home Rs 40 lakh

Tejasswi Prakash emerged to be a nation and fan favourite this Bigg Boss season 15, resulting in the young actress bringing home the trophy.

Prakash, known for starring on "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur", took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with Rs 40 Lakh cash prize.

The winner was announced by the show's host, superstar Salman Khan.

Actor-model Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner up, while Prakash's actor-boyfriend Karan Kundra finished third.

The finale was also attended by former Bigg Boss winners including Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari.

From being a true entertainer to a strong task player and defining woman power in the right way, Tejasswi stood out in the house as one of the best contenders for the trophy.

Backing her game up with a massive fanbase outside the house, Tejasswi was also one of the most talked-about contestants on social media, with mega trends on her name happening every single day.

The young actress was also considered to be one of the best dressed and super stylish girl's in the house. Each weekend ka vaar had the audience storming social with Tejasswi's glamourous outfit pictures from that episode.

From entertaining to loving to giving it her all in tasks, Tejasswi has been an all in package in the house. Winning the trophy is the cherry on the cake for this new 'Naagin', who has two major wins to rightfully boast about!

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:42 AM IST