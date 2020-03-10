'Bigg Boss 13' lovebirds Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill skip reunion party

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 13" contestants including Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala recently had a fun reunion and they all partied together.

The get together was hosted by Shefali and her husband and actor Parag Tyagi. Vikas Gupta and Hindustani Bhau also joined the gang for a fun night out.

However, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee seemed to be conspicuous by their absence from the reunion party.

Everyone seems to be having a gala time dancing and partying the night away. Arti took to her Instagram to share moments from the reunion.