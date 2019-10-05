Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra speaks about 'possessive' ex-BF who once locked her in the bathroom

It has been only five days since Bigg Boss 13 commenced airing on Television, and the drama keeps getting spicier as contestants progress towards victory.

Amid all the gaming and gossip, Bollywood actress Koena Mitra was seen spilling details about her personal life with co-contestants Dalljiet Kaur, Mahira Sharma, and Siddhartha Dey. The original 'O Saki Saki' girl told the housemates of her Turkish ex-boyfriend, who was very possessive and alleged that he once locked her up in the bathroom of her Mumbai residence.

Koena went on to add, that how he once said he 'would burn her passport after she marries him and moves to Turkey.' She further added that after calling it quits, she wasn't active in terms of her dating scenario for three years.

She also said that after breaking up with him, she couldn't think about dating anyone for three years.

Before going inside the Bigg Boss house, Koena Mitra revealed that she has been offered a lot of sex comedies but she can’t see herself standing with a lauki, baingan or a carrot on a poster. Her idea is not just to be seen on a screen or a hoarding. She also stated on record that she is single for past seven-eight years now. She hasn’t found the right person yet.