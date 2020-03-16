'Bigg Boss 13' fame Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill to feature in Darshan Raval's song 'Bhula Dunga'

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who are fondly called as "Sidnaaz" by fans, will feature together in a music video.

The song, titled "Bhula Dunga", is sung by Darshan Raval.

Sharing the news among his followers, Darshan took to Instagram and wrote: "Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye."

Along with the post, he posted a picture in which Darshan can be seen sharing smiles with Shehnaz and Sidharth.