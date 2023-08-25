Bigg Boss 11 Fame Puneesh Sharma: 'Got Replaced From 2 TV Shows, These Things Take A Toll On Mental Health'

Puneesh Sharma | Instagram

Bigg Boss 11 fame Puneesh Sharma has made his comeback with a music video titled Haara Nahi, which is also the first song from his production house. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive interview.

Revealing why he was away from showbiz, Puneesh shares, “I wanted to work but post Covid-19, the film industry shut. Everyone was out of work. When it suddenly opened, only the top artistes got work. Aadhe paise kar diye. I signed a film and rehearsed for it for six months but it got scrapped. Then I thought of getting back to TV. I signed a show and when I reached the sets for the shoot, somebody else was shooting in my place for my character.”

He adds, “Then I signed another show, which had seven characters and I was one of them. We were made to rehearse for 20 days. However, all seven of us got replaced. Then I decided to give myself work and invest money in myself. I opened my own production house and here I am.”

Puneesh recalls how he dealt with rejections and failure, "These things take a toll on mental health but it's important to never give up. In fact, I've trained my brain well. I don't get too happy or too sad. I've learned that everything in life is temporary and nothing is permanent. Time is the best healer. I just want to say this to everyone that please take care of your mental health. When someone comes to you to say that they are in trouble, listen to them."

Opening up about his song, Puneesh says, “It is the story of an artiste who takes his fame for granted. Once his career graph starts going down, he gets into depression. But life has to go on. It relates to me also but it’s not inspired by my life. It gives a message that if you are successful you shouldn’t ignore other things.”

Puneesh recently announced his breakup with Bandgee Kallra after dating for five years. “It is a sensitive matter and very personal. There’s no specific reason why we broke up. I’m thankful to God that I got to spend such a beautiful time with her. But right now, I’m happy being single. Also, I’m not against love. My love life and my relationship was very good. I don’t have any complaints from love,” he states.

On a parting note, Puneesh reacts to those calling their relationship fake. “We were trolled a lot. When we were inside the Bigg Boss house, people said that we were faking our relationship but when we came out and they saw us together for a long time, their trolling turned into love. Then we became an ideal couple. When you go through trolling, it’s really tough. You don’t feel like opening your social media. But trolls do this for attention. I used to feel bad but I’m used to it now,” he signs off.

