Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Zubair Khan Says He Attempted Suicide After Infamous Showdown With Salman Khan, Old Interview Goes Viral

Zubair Khan, who was one of the most controversial contestants in the history of the reality show Bigg Boss, stated that his entire life got ruined after his infamous showdown with host Salman Khan during the 11th season of the show. An old video has gone viral in which he can be seen sharing that he even attempted to end his life after the setback but could not do it.

For those unversed, Salman had come down heavily on Zubair during Bigg Boss 11 after the latter's comments on the female contestants of the house upset the actor. Salman was further enraged after Zubair argued with him during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and it ended with the latter getting thrown out of the show as the actor had said, "Kasam khuda ki tujhe kutta nahi bana diya toh mera naam Salman Khan nahi."

In an old interview that happened in 2023, Zubair can be seen looking unrecognisable as he rued about how his life went downhill after his participation and eviction from Bigg Boss 11. "Mere zindagi ka sabse ghatiya jo decision liya tha vo tha Bigg Boss me jaane ka," he said.

He went on to say that after Salman's angry statement about making him a dog, he stopped getting work from all avenues and he had nowehere to go. "I was falsely accused in a case and was thrown into the jail for three months. My mother passed away at that time as she could not bear the trauma," he shared.

He went on to say that he attempted to kill himself at the point. "I tried to hang myself by putting a dupatta around the fan. I tried killing myself 2-3 times, but I just couldn't do it. Main haram maut marna nahi chahta tha," he stated as he broke down on camera.

Bigg Boss 11 aired in October 2017 and it was the eighth season that saw Salman as the host. Zubair was the first person to be evicted from the show after he was slammed by the housemates and audience too for passing vulgar comments about women.

Shilpa Shinde had emerged to be the winner of the season while Hina Khan was the first runner up.