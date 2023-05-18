Big relief for The Kerala Story makers as SC stays controversial film's ban in West Bengal

Adah Sharma in a still from The Kerala Story |

The Supreme Court on Thursday (May 18) overturned ban on Vipul Shah's The Kerala Story in West Bengal. The court also reportedly asked The Kerala Story producer to put disclaimer by 5 pm on May 20 in film on allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order as the film has been granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On May 12, the apex court had issued notice to West Bengal on a petition filed by the makers of The Kerala Story challenging the decision of the Mamata Banerjee-led government to ban the film in the state.

Earlier, the SC had said that the film has released in the rest of the country and West Bengal is not different.

"If the film can run in other parts of the country, why should the State of West Bengal ban the film? If the public does not think that the film is not worth seeing, they will not see it. It is running in other parts of the country which have similar demographic profile as West Bengal. Why should you not allow a film to run?" SC had asked.

Ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal

The makers of The Kerala Story had approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to ban the movie. They had also alleged that the movie is facing a 'shadow' ban in Tamil Nadu and seek protection for screening the film in the southern state.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had announced the decision to ban the screening of the Adah Sharma-starrer "to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state". The Government invoked the powers under Section 6(1) of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1954 for this.

The Kerala Story Controversy

The Kerala Story depicts how women from Kerala were forcefully tricked through love jihad, impregnated, and trafficked to Iraq and Syria to join the ISIS.

The film has found itself at the centre of controversies ever since its trailer was released and several political leaders have accused the film of being aimed at spreading hate in the country.

The Kerala Story has left the country divided and has resulted into a massive political upheaval as several leaders complained the the film was made with the agenda to spread hate against the Muslim community.

The film also stars Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and Yogita Bihani in lead roles.