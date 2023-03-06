Big Hit! Trade analysts predict Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar success after SRK’s Pathaan

A still from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar |

In the last few years, romantic films were pushed onto the OTT platform, making way for the theatrical release of big-budget movies or action dramas. Why? It's because they promised to pull more crowds to the theatres.

So is this going to change with Luv Ranjan’s soon-to-release romcom Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar? Well, the last romantic film that released in cinemas was Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal in 2020, and now everyone has huge hopes for TJMM.

Owing to Ranjan’s massive success track record, people are certain that the film is going to perform exceptionally in theaters.

What have film trade analysts to say?

A well-known film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, hopes for the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Looking at the track record of Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic movies, he states that the actor will be doing this kind of role after a long gap.

Luv Ranjan, who is directing the film, has a great success record too, and all his previous films were massive entertainers. They were targeting the youth. Even Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is youth-based and centers around a love story with an all-new cast of actors. That’s right! Ranbir-Shraddha’s pairing is one of the great offerings from the film.

Another trade expert and film producer, Girish Johar, claims that the film has a higher chance of performing at the box office. He asserted that there was no romantic film released even on Valentine's Day. A film in this genre is releasing after a long gap, and therefore, it will drive all the fans of the romance genre to the theatres. He predicts the film’s opening day collection to be around Rs 10-12 crore.

About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, is a romcom featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor as leads. The idea that ‘getting into a relationship is easy, but it’s hard to get out of it’ is quite unique and relatable. It is sure to make an impact on the current generation.

Besides the two, the film also stars veteran actors Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia and is all set to release on March 8. It has already sold 15,950 tickets through advance bookings, as per reports.