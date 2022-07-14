Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli and more, THESE are the Top Five content creators who are making waves in films and web series

They say talent never hides, and content creators are proof of it. After winning millions of hearts (and views) through their creativity, they are now conquering the blooming OTT spaces as well as the silver screen. The Free Press Journal handpicks the best content creators/influencers who have successfully become actors.

Bhuvan Bam

This year, Bhuvan Bam is gearing up for a brand-new journey with an OTT platform. An upcoming project titled Taaza Khabar, led by Bhuvan as the lead actor, recently wrapped up shooting under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions.

Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli holds a massive fan following. She started her journey on YouTube and further explored different platforms to create content. She recently made her debut in Bollywood with JugJugg Jeeyo alongside the likes of Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Kusha Kapila

The light-eyed beauty made her acting debut in Karan Johar’s segment of Ghost Stories in 2020. Kusha Kapila will soon be seen in Plan A Plan B alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Riteish Deshmukh and Poonam Dhillon.

Vishnu Kaushal

Vishnu Kaushal made his debut with Feels Like Home. He played the character of Avinash Arora. The show was very well received, and his fans have been waiting for the creator to make his next acting announcement.

Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh tried her hand with fashion in the beginning and later moved to create funny content. She made her debut in Bollywood with the comedy series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. She was recently seen in Modern Love: Mumbai.