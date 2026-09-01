Bhumi Pednekkar Reacts To 16-Year-Old's Rape Inside Moving Bus In Delhi: 'How Can We See This Happen Again & Again?'

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekkar reacted strongly to the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl inside a moving sleeper bus in Delhi-NCR. Taking to her Instagram story on Monday (August 31), she questioned how such incidents continue to occur despite repeated discussions around women’s safety.

Sharing a post about the case, Bhumi wrote, “How can we see this happen again and again and again! Shame.”

Bhumi has previously spoken out about social issues and often uses her social media platforms to raise concerns surrounding women’s safety, mental health and other societal matters.

Reportedly, the Delhi Police have arrested the driver and conductor of a sleeper bus for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh. The two men allegedly lured the teenager into boarding the bus in Greater Noida earlier this month and later abandoned her near Kashmere Gate after driving through different parts of Delhi-NCR.

The case has also raised questions over jurisdiction, with the Uttar Pradesh Police reportedly alleging that Delhi Police did not inform them about the incident despite the alleged assault taking place within the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate area.

What happened to the 16-year-old girl?

According to Delhi Police, the Class 11 student from Mainpuri had left her home on August 3 without informing her parents after being reprimanded by her mother over her studies. She was reportedly travelling to her cousin’s home in Sector 63, Noida.

The teenager told police that she accidentally got off at Pari Chowk after it became dark and heavy rain began. While she was stranded there, she saw a bus approaching and signalled the driver to stop.

An officer told Hindustan Times that the conductor allegedly told the girl that the bus was headed towards Sector 63, following which she boarded the vehicle. There were no other passengers on the bus at the time.

According to the police, the conductor allegedly began behaving inappropriately with the teenager shortly after the bus started moving. The conductor and driver then allegedly sexually assaulted her inside the moving bus.

Bhumi Pednekkar’s work front

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in Daldal, where she played DCP Rita Ferreira, a police officer investigating a series of murders in Mumbai while dealing with a troubled past.

Before Daldal, Bhumi appeared in films including Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Khel Khel Mein and Bhakshak.