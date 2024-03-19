Bhumi Pednekar To Play A Cop In Debut Web Series Daldal; First Look Out

Actor Bhumi Pednekar will make her series debut with "Daldal", a Prime Video thriller drama which will see her as a cop, hot on the heels of a serial killer in Mumbai.

Amrit Raj Gupta of "Gullak" fame will direct the series, based on Vish Dhamija's book "Bhendi Bazaar". It is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.

In "Daldal", Pednekar plays Rita Ferreira, Mumbai's newly appointed DCP who is haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with demons of her present.

"She must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer, even as she has to save her life from falling apart," read the official synopsis.

Pednekar, who was recently seen in crime investigative film "Bhakshak", said she has been fortunate to feature in projects that help her push boundaries as a performer.

"I love challenges... when the script of 'Daldal' came my way, I was thankful to the team, who thought I could do it. It is one of the most challenging parts, it's a genre that I've never done, I haven't really played in the thriller-drama space, but it has a lot of action and I've been prepping for it," the actor said at the Prime Video Presents event.

"There have been scripts that have come to me in the past where women are in uniform... The beauty of my character is that she is complex, conflicted, and layered. It's exciting to me to be able to portray that with all my conviction," she added.

Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni serve as executive producers on the series, penned by Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza, and Priya Saggi. Sreekanth Agneeaswaran and Rohan D'Souza are credited for the screenplay which has dialogues by Hussain Haidry.