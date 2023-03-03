Bhumi Pednekar to address women at Niti Aayog

Bhumi Pednekar | Pic: Instagram/bhumipednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, who is known for her socially conscious and progressive efforts towards gender awareness, gears up to take part in the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP). A collaboration with women entrepreneurs, this platform will facilitate digital transformation and digital inclusion for women-led businesses through various initiatives.

The WEP is aligned with G20 goals and Bhumi has highlighted the importance of these global goals consistently on social media.

The actress will address the women entrepreneurs attending this event. She shares, “Since the pandemic, the loss in human capital has very deeply impacted women-led businesses across different sectors. As they have to take the load of housework and childcare, their businesses were hardest hit and some shut down permanently or temporarily. WEP will bring information, ways to find finance or funding support and help women find partnerships to take forward their entrepreneurial ambitions.”

Bhumi has made a lasting impression with her efforts to focus on women empowerment through her social media platforms. Her presence at the launch of a progressive portal refocuses attention on her impact on women in our country.