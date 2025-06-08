 Bhumi Pednekar Makes A Statement With ₹5.77 Lakh Bag At Sonam Kapoor's Pre-Birthday Bash In Mumbai (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBhumi Pednekar Makes A Statement With ₹5.77 Lakh Bag At Sonam Kapoor's Pre-Birthday Bash In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Bhumi Pednekar Makes A Statement With ₹5.77 Lakh Bag At Sonam Kapoor's Pre-Birthday Bash In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Bhumi Pednekar attended Sonam Kapoor's pre-birthday bash in Mumbai wearing a white gathered midi dress with ruched and zip detailing. She paired it with a rhodium-finish choker, but all eyes were on her Rs 5.77 lakh silver pouch bag from Italian luxury brand Loro Piana, known for its irregular texture and uniquely meticulous finish.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, June 08, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in the Netflix series The Royals, alongside Ishaan Khatter in the lead, attended Sonam Kapoor's pre-birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai on Sunday evening, which was also graced by Sonam's family and close friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, among others.

For Sonam's birthday party, Bhumi stunned in a white gathered midi dress featuring central ruched and zip detailing, full sleeves, and a collared neckline. She accessorised with a rhodium-finish choker necklace, but it was her bag that truly grabbed eyeballs. The actress made a statement with a silver bag from Italian luxury brand Loro Piana, a pouch-style accessory designed for a versatile and modern look.

Priced at Rs 5,77,050, Bhumi's bag stood out for its irregular texture and uniquely meticulous finish.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Read Also
Bhumi Pednekar REACTS To Rumours Of Starring Opposite Imran Khan For His Big Comeback After 10 Years
article-image

Bhumi recently faced massive backlash for her performance in The Royals; however, director Priyanka Ghose came to her defense.

She told News 18, "You will be treated like Goddesses, and you will also be ridiculed by trolls. All of the actors and creative stakeholders on this project were very well aware of what we were setting out to do. So, even with Bhumi, she has had an incredibly successful career so far. She’s always gotten a lot of love and also, sometimes a lot of criticism for whatever she’s done. I don't think she allows it to affect her at all. That’s the beauty of working with actors who have been doing this for a long time."

Recently, Season 2 of The Royals was announced, a section of the internet expressed disappointment and urged the makers to reconsider casting Bhumi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...