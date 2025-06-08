Bhumi Pednekar Makes A Statement With ₹5.77 Lakh Bag At Sonam Kapoor's Pre-Birthday Bash In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in the Netflix series The Royals, alongside Ishaan Khatter in the lead, attended Sonam Kapoor's pre-birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai on Sunday evening, which was also graced by Sonam's family and close friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, among others.

For Sonam's birthday party, Bhumi stunned in a white gathered midi dress featuring central ruched and zip detailing, full sleeves, and a collared neckline. She accessorised with a rhodium-finish choker necklace, but it was her bag that truly grabbed eyeballs. The actress made a statement with a silver bag from Italian luxury brand Loro Piana, a pouch-style accessory designed for a versatile and modern look.

Priced at Rs 5,77,050, Bhumi's bag stood out for its irregular texture and uniquely meticulous finish.

Check it out:

Bhumi recently faced massive backlash for her performance in The Royals; however, director Priyanka Ghose came to her defense.

She told News 18, "You will be treated like Goddesses, and you will also be ridiculed by trolls. All of the actors and creative stakeholders on this project were very well aware of what we were setting out to do. So, even with Bhumi, she has had an incredibly successful career so far. She’s always gotten a lot of love and also, sometimes a lot of criticism for whatever she’s done. I don't think she allows it to affect her at all. That’s the beauty of working with actors who have been doing this for a long time."

Recently, Season 2 of The Royals was announced, a section of the internet expressed disappointment and urged the makers to reconsider casting Bhumi.