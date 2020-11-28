Bhumi Pednekar calls ‘Durgamati’ the perfect script for her

From her debut movie ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ to ‘Bala’, Bhumi Pednekar has taken up roles that have a touch of reality. And, now with Durgamati, Bhumi is set to enter the horror genre. Sharing her thoughts about the film and her role, Bhumi says, “I have always starred in movies which were a slice of life. My films have always made people laugh and cry, but now was the time to make people scared and at the same time give them a thrilling experience. I had already seen the original as an audience and I had thought this was a role of a lifetime for any actor. This film gives such kind of canvas to an actor, which is very rare to get. There is action, drama, thrill, horror, everything in it. I wanted to do a horror thriller genre and Drugamati was like that perfect script for me.”

The chilling thriller is a story of an innocent government officer who becomes a victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film has an ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi along with Mahie Gill, Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia in prominent roles. The film is written and directed by Ashok, produced by Vikram Malhotra and presented by Akshay Kumar under the Cape of Good Films banner, along with Bhushan Kumar under the T-series banner. ‘Durgamati: The Myth’ is a horror thriller and will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on December 11.