Watch: Akshay Kumar shares a gripping clip from 'Durgamati' featuring Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared a gripping teaser of his Bhumi Pednekar co-starrer 'Durgamati, and announced that the trailer of the horror-drama will be released on Wednesday.

The 'Good Newwz' actor posted a horror-filled clip from the film on Twitter featuring Bhumi in a never-seen-before avatar. Accompanied by triumphant music in the backdrop, the video shared by Akshay showcased Bhumi dressed in a traditional red ensemble as she sits on a snake-shaped throne. The frame also captures a close up shot of Bhumi's kohl-rimmed eyes as the actor is holding a trident.