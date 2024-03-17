Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana stars Shiva Kandukuri and Rashi Singh in the lead roles. Upon its theatrical release, the film received mixed reviews from the critics and got an average response from the audience. After running it in cinemas, the film is set to release on OTT in March this year.

Where to watch Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana

The crime thriller was written and directed by Purushotham Raaj. The film will release on March 22. This thriller movie will be available for streaming on the Telugu and Tamil language OTT platform Aha.

Plot

In the southern part of India, there lies a small town where a bizarre and unsettling crime has been taking place for the past 18 years. The villagers have reported a similar narrative where a headless body is found in a dense forest. Despite the local police's best efforts, they haven't been able to unravel the mystery, as no clues have been found. The villagers are demanding a solution to this heinous crime, and it is at this juncture that an independent detective, Shiva Kandukuri, takes up the case.

The trailer ends with a cliffhanger, leaving the viewers wondering whether the detective will be able to solve the case or if it will continue to be a mystery for the villagers.

All about Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana

The film's cast includes Shiva Kandukuri, Devi Prasad, Rashi Singh, Arun, Devi Prasad, Varshini, Shiva Kumar, Shafi, Sivanarayana and Roopa Lakshmi, among others. It is produced by Snehal Jangala, Karthik Mudumbi and Shashidhar under the banner of Million Dreams Creations.