Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Sees 19% Growth After Earlier Drop, Earns ₹4.35 Crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 12 | Photo Via YouTube

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which released on April 17 and was directed by Priyadarshan, marked their reunion after 14 years; also starring Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film has continued to hold its ground despite competition from Dhurandhar 2 and Michael, with total India gross collections of Rs 144.25 crore and net collections of Rs 121.40 crore so far.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 12

Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 4.35 crore on Day 12 across 9,117 shows. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film registered a 19% growth after collecting Rs 3.65 crore on Day 11 (second Monday) across 8,755 shows. With this, its total India gross stands at Rs 144.25 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 121.40 crore so far.

Overseas, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 51 crore. This has pushed the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 195.25 crore.

Wamiqa Gabbi Scores First Rs 100 Crore Hit With Bhooth Bangla

After Bhooth Bangla crossed Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, Wamiqa penned a heartfelt note, calling it the first Rs 100 crore film of her career, and shared photos with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, Rajpal Yadav, and the rest of the cast.

Taking to her Instagram handle on April 28, she wrote, "My first 100 crore film. Grateful beyond words to @priyadarshan.official , @akshaykumar , @ektarkapoor and @f.a.a.r.a … along with the entire cast and crew who believed in this film and gave it everything. Bhooth Bangla is as much yours as it is ours. And to the audience… thank you for seeing it, feeling it, and slowly making space for it… and for me. Every step here has been earned, learned, and deeply felt. This is just the beginning… I’ll keep showing up, keep growing, and keep entertaining you… always."

Bhooth Bangla Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Bhooth Bangla 3 stars, and the review read as, "Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."