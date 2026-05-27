Bhoot Bangla OTT Release Date Announced: Everything To Know About Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Film

Bhoot Bangla |

Bhooth Bangla, the much-anticipated horror comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, among others, is set to make its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, the film marks the reunion of the iconic actor-director duo after nearly 16 years, creating major excitement among Bollywood fans.

The film became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 as well as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. The film was released in cinemas on April 17, 2026, and quickly gained attention for blending spooky supernatural elements with classic comedy. While reviews remained mixed, Bhooth Bangla continued to draw audience interest.

Bhooth Bangla: OTT streaming details

Bhooth Bangla is set to be released on Netflix starting from June 12, 2026. The horror comedy film is based on themes of Indian mythology, folklore, and supernatural fantasy. Bhooth Bangla's screenplay is done by Priyadarshan, Rohan Shankar, and Abilash Nair under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

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Bhooth Bangla storyline

The story revolves around Arjun Acharya, played by Akshay Kumar, who unexpectedly inherits a mysterious palace in India. As wedding celebrations begin inside the eerie mansion, paranormal incidents slowly unfold, turning the festive atmosphere into chaos filled with humour, suspense, and supernatural twists.

The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Asrani, Rajesh Sharma, Zakir Hussain, Bhavna Pani, Perin Malde, Manu Menon, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, and Jisshu Sengupta in important roles. Fans on social media have praised the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, though some viewers compared the film’s vibe to Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Bhooth Bangla FAQs:

What is Bhooth Bangla about?

Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy film that follows a mysterious haunted mansion where paranormal incidents unfold during a family celebration, leading to chaos, humour, and suspense.

Who plays the lead role in the film?

Akshay Kumar plays the lead character, Arjun Acharya, in the movie.

Who directed Bhooth Bangla?

The film is directed by Priyadarshan, marking his reunion with Akshay Kumar after several years.

When was Bhooth Bangla released in theatres?

The film reportedly hit cinemas on April 17, 2026.

When and where to watch Bhooth Bangla online?

The film is set to be released on Netflix starting from June 12, 2026.