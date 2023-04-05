 Bholaa 2: Abhishek Bachchan hints at playing villain in sequel of Ajay Devgn starrer
A fan asked Ajay about Abhishek Bachchan and his involvement in Bholaa 2 during #AskBholaa session.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Ajay Devgn's latest film ‘Bholaa’ has received an overwhelming response from both critics and the audience. The film was released on March 30, 2023, and features Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, and Amala Paul in pivotal roles.

After the successful first part, fans are noew eagerly waiting for a sequel, and during a recent #AskBholaa session on Twitter, Ajay gave a hint that has set social media abuzz.

Ajay Devgn hits a sequel

One fan asked Ajay about Abhishek Bachchan and his involvement in Bholaa 2.

In response, Ajay simply wrote ‘Sequel’. This has led to speculation that Abhishek Bachchan may play the antagonist's role in the upcoming sequel. Abhishek has also indirectly confirmed his role by tweeting, "ORIGINAL!! Maut ka Chehra Badelga… Naam Nahi!!!”

Fans want to watch the duo together

Fans have expressed their excitement on social media, with many eagerly anticipating the official announcement of Bholaa 2.

They have praised the pairing of Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan, who has previously shared screen space in movies like Zameen, Yuva, Bol Bachchan, and Loc Kargil.

About Bholaa

Bholaa is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead role. The film is directed by Ajay Devgn and has received critical acclaim for its gripping plot and powerful performances.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the sequel, and it remains to be seen what new surprises Bholaa 2 has in store for the audience. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project

