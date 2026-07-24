Bhojpuri Actress Anjana Singh Files FIR Over AI-Generated Obscene Images Of Her & 11-Year-Old Daughter, Alleges Harassment | Video |

Lucknow: Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh has filed an FIR alleging that objection able AI-generated photographs and videos featuring her and her 11-year-old daughter are being circulated online.

Speaking to ANI, Anjana Singh accused individuals linked to Bhojpuri singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav's team of allegedly orchestrating the circulation of the content.

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"Over the last few days, objectionable AI-generated pictures and videos of my 11-year-old daughter and me have been circulating. Obscene language is being used, and threats are being made," Anjana said.

She alleged receiving threats from individuals, including warnings not to visit Lucknow. Anjana also claimed that Akhilesh Kashyap, whom she identified as the manager of Khesari Lal Yadav, was involved in creating and promoting content targeting her.

"Threatening language has been used by Akhilesh Kashyap, the manager of Khesari Lal Yadav. The people of his team even made songs about me and my daughter, as mentioned in the FIR," she added.

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Seeking legal action against those responsible, Anjana urged authorities to investigate the matter.

"I am a girl from Uttar Pradesh, and I have complete faith in the UP government and in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that I will get justice. Such people will be caught immediately, and strict action will be taken," she said.

"Continuous dissemination of obscene, vulgar and offensive material, publication of morphed obscene images and criminal threats on social media platforms under a planned and well-planned conspiracy by some persons against me," the actress said, as per the FIR.

Notably, the complaint has been filed at the Cyber Crime Wing in Hazratganj, Lucknow.

A response from Khesari Lal Yadav's team is yet to be made.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)