Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Caller Demands ₹50 Lakh

Bhojpuri actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh has received a death threat call and the caller reportedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from her. Earlier, Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman have received death threats from different people.

Akshara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan in the 2010 action drama Satyamev Jayate.

She has also been a part of projects like Love Marriage, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Dhadkan, Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke, Tabadala and several others. She has also impressed the audience and created a fan base for herself over the years by being a part of several music videos.