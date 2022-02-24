'Bheema Bharti has given me a lot of recognition and fame as an actor': Sohum Shah

Actor Sohum Shah has portrayed various interesting characters, be it in ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Ship Of Theseus’, ‘Talvar’, ‘Big Bull’ or ‘Simran’.

However, one role that stood out in terms of performance and popularity is Bheema Bharti from ‘Maharani’.

While Sohum walked away with huge accolades for his performance in 'Maharani' season 1, he is excited to take the narrative ahead as Bheema by featuring in the second season of the highly-anticipated show, which will be announced soon.

Though it is unlikely for actors to repeat their characters on-screen, for the first time Sohum is playing the same character again in 'Maharani' Season 2. Talking about the same, the actor says, “The character has been envisioned and written in a way that it gets an extension in season 2. I feel blessed to get the opportunity of portraying different and interesting characters in every project that I do.”

“But in cases where I have to repeat any character, like for instance my role Bheema in Maharani 2, I am okay as it is like taking the character to the next level and make it look more appealing and interesting. Sometimes, it gets boring since I like to attempt distinct characters, be it films or web series, but I am excited to play Bheema Bharti as it has given me a lot of recognition and fame as an actor,” Sohum adds.

Sohum also has Reema Kagti’s ‘Fallen’ in the pipeline.

