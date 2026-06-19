Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut's Film Shows 18% Drop, Collects ₹45 Lakh

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 7 | Photo Via YouTube

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's recently released film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which hit theatres on June 12, has not been performing well at the box office despite its strong storyline. The film is based on the true story of hospital workers at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008 and highlights their courage, resilience and selflessness during the tragic incident.

Despite the powerful subject matter and patriotic tone, the film has not managed to translate its appeal into strong ticket sales.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 7

According to box office tracking platform Sacnilk, on Day 7 (Thursday), Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected just Rs 45 lakh across 1,583 screens, reflecting an 18% drop compared to Day 6, when it earned Rs 55 lakh.

With this performance, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 6.55 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 7.77 crore so far.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Budget

With a reported budget of Rs 45 crore, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’s current box office performance is far from recovering its production cost and is performing poorly at the box office.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and wrote, "We have watched many films and web series based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. But, for the first time, we get to watch the story of the nurses of Cama Hospital and how they saved so many lives. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata might not be a perfect tribute to them, but it surely deserves a watch for all those nurses who were there in the hospital at that time and who chose duty over their safety during that difficult phase."

In the coming days, Bharat Bhhhagya Vidhata will face tough competition at the box office as new releases intensify the theatrical race. One of its major challengers is Cocktail 2, which has already hit theatres on June 19 and is generating significant buzz among audiences.

The film features a star-studded cast including Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. With its fun and different storytelling approach focused on love triangles, it is expected to appeal strongly to younger audiences.