Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's Film Registers Low Opening With ₹1 Crore, Fails To Beat Emergency

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s latest theatrical release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which hit cinemas on Friday, June 12, is based on the true story of hospital workers during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008 at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital, highlighting the extraordinary courage displayed during the horrific incident. Despite its hard-hitting narrative, the film received a mixed response and did not open to strong numbers at the box office.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected just Rs 1 crore on its opening day across 2,181 shows, struggling to attract large audiences amid competition from other releases like Main Vaapas Aaunga and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. The underwhelming opening suggests that the film will need strong word-of-mouth and positive weekend growth to improve its theatrical run.

With this, the film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 1.19 crore.

Fails To Beat Emergency

However, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata failed to surpass the opening-day collection of Kangana Ranaut’s previous film Emergency, which had earned Rs 2.50 crore in India, where she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Budget

While there is no official confirmation from the makers, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is reportedly made on an estimated production budget of around Rs 45 crore.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and wrote, "We have watched many films and web series based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. But, for the first time, we get to watch the story of the nurses of Cama Hospital and how they saved so many lives. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata might not be a perfect tribute to them, but it surely deserves a watch for all those nurses who were there in the hospital at that time and who chose duty over their safety during that difficult phase."