'Bhai Is Old Fan': Salman Khan’s Post For Preity Zinta On Punjab Kings' Impressive IPL Performance Goes Viral, Fans React

Salman Khan’s Post For Preity Zinta On Punjab Kings' Impressive Performance Goes Viral |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan followed his now-familiar trend of posting for Preity Zinta, congratulating her on Punjab Kings' (PBKS) impressive performance. The actor shared a post praising the IPL team’s co-owner after their strong showing. Soon after, fans flooded the comments section with his 2014 tweet, calling Bhai her "old fan."

Well done Zinta,Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well …. @realpreityzinta — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 13, 2026

Salman tweeted, "Well done Zinta, Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well. @realpreityzinta," which quickly grabbed attention online. Fans soon flooded the comments section, with one writing, "Another banger by Salman bhoi," while another recalled his old post, saying, "BHAI is old fan!"

Another banger by Salman bhoi 🫡 pic.twitter.com/u6PVCXesmV — M (@Levocetirizine0) April 13, 2026

BHAI is old fan!!! pic.twitter.com/UUKzpWOBcS — Dr. Yashvy Singh Rajput (@DrYashvySingh) April 13, 2026

Back in 2014, Salman had also cheered for Preity’s team PBKS, tweeting, "Zinta's team won kya?"

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have made a strong start to IPL 2026, registering 3 wins in 4 matches so far. According to the latest points table, they currently sit second on the standings with 7 points and a healthy net run rate of +0.720, keeping them firmly in the playoff race.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a strong total of 216/6 in 20 overs after being put in to bat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2026 clash. Ishan Kishan was the standout performer, smashing a brilliant 91 off 44 balls, while Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen also contributed with valuable cameos. For RR, the bowling unit had mixed fortunes, managing a few breakthroughs but struggling to contain SRH’s aggressive batting lineup. In response, Rajasthan Royals began their chase under pressure, losing early wickets and finding the target challenging right from the start.

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta have worked together in a limited number of Bollywood films, most notably Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, 2001, where they were seen in key roles alongside Rani Mukerji. The film, based on surrogacy and family drama, was one of their most recognised collaborations and received a strong response for its emotional storyline.

They also featured together in Jaan-E-Mann, 2006, a romantic musical drama produced by Salman Khan, where Preity Zinta played an important role alongside Akshay Kumar. Though they have not worked together extensively, these films highlight their on-screen pairing and professional association in Bollywood.