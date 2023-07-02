Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Dasani IS Dating Shreya Dhanwanthary? Here’s What We Know

Actor Abhimanyu Dasani & actress Shreya Dhanwanthary have reportedly found love while working together on their upcoming film 'Nausikhiye.'

According to a repued entertainment news portal, the duo has developed a serious relationship during the one-month-long shooting schedule in Bhopal.

HERE'S HOW THEY MET EACH OTHER

Sources close to the couple reveal that sparks flew between Abhimanyu and Shreya on the sets of 'Nausikhiye,' and their connection has continued to grow stronger.

While the exact details of their blossoming romance remain unknown, it appears that the lead pair has become quite fond of each other.

Despite attempts to reach out to both Abhimanyu and Shreya for a comment, they were unavailable to confirm or deny the reports.

ABOUT NAUSIKHIYE

'Nausikhiye,' which recently wrapped up its shooting schedule, is now moving into the post-production phase.

The film, announced by Lionsgate India Studios in November 2022, is being made under the direction of Santosh Singh and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, headed by Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg.

Apart from Abhimanyu Dasani and Shreya Dhanwanthary, the movie also stars Amol Parashar as one of the leads.

The storyline of 'Nausikhiye' revolves around two wedding crashers who accidentally kidnap a bride, leading to a hilarious cat-and-mouse chase across the countryside. The film is a quirky, small-town comedy written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi, promising great music, side-splitting situations, and eccentric characters.