Bhagyashree recreates 'Tere Mere Hoothon Pe' with husband Himalaya Dasani in Kashmir; watch video

'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree, who's all set to make her acting comeback with Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Thalaivi', is currently enjoying a vacation with her husband Himalaya Dasani. The actress has been sharing pictures and videos from her Kashmir trip.
In one of her recent posts, Bhagyashree and Himalya are seen recreating song 'Tere Mere Hoothon Pe' from 'Chandni'.
Sharing a video, Bhagyashree wrote: "Since it was soooo beautiful, we had to recreate one of fav songs from Yashji's film, "Chandani" with 2 of my fav artists, #Sridevi & #Rishikapoor (miss them) Harassed my poor husband till he agreed to do this with me... "
"Jab tak yeh zindagi jee sakte hein tab tak har pal ka lutff uthao... kya pata kal ho na ho," she added.
Watch the adorable video here:
In another video, the couple is seen having fun in the snow.
Sharing pictures from the vacay, Bhagyashree wrote in the caption: "Heaven on earth! Why do people talk about Europe when we have all the beauty in the world right here with us.
Kashmir is nothing short of paradise. Nature's bounty in the nest of the Himalayas."
"The pure oxygenated air, the snow capped mountains, the warmth of the people...oh how I missed traveling.
For all those who can... don't miss the opportunity to come here," she added.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhagyashree will be seen in 'Thalaivi', playing the role of the late politician J Jayalalitha's mother Vedvalli.
Bhagyashree chose to stay away from films after her marriage and decided to look after her family. She was last seen in Kannada language film 'Seetharama Kalyana'.
Her last Bollywood film was Suniel Shetty-starrer 'Red Alert: The War Within', which is based on the true story of Narasimha who gets caught up in a clash between police and Naxalites. She was seen playing the role of Uma in the film.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)