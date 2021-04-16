Bhagyashree recreates 'Tere Mere Hoothon Pe' with husband Himalaya Dasani in Kashmir; watch video

'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree, who's all set to make her acting comeback with Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Thalaivi', is currently enjoying a vacation with her husband Himalaya Dasani. The actress has been sharing pictures and videos from her Kashmir trip.

In one of her recent posts, Bhagyashree and Himalya are seen recreating song 'Tere Mere Hoothon Pe' from 'Chandni'.

Sharing a video, Bhagyashree wrote: "Since it was soooo beautiful, we had to recreate one of fav songs from Yashji's film, "Chandani" with 2 of my fav artists, #Sridevi & #Rishikapoor (miss them) Harassed my poor husband till he agreed to do this with me... "

"Jab tak yeh zindagi jee sakte hein tab tak har pal ka lutff uthao... kya pata kal ho na ho," she added.

Watch the adorable video here: