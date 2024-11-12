Bhagyashree's Daughter Avantika Dassani On Star Kids Getting Easy Access In Bollywood, Social Media Trolling & More (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress Bhagyashree daughter Avantika Dassani, who made her acting debut with the web series Mithya in 2022, is back with the second season of the show. She reprised her role of Rhea Rajguru in the show which was recently released on an OTT platform. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Avantika opened up about her passion for acting, her mother's stardom and social media trolling. Excerpts:

Your mother and brother (Abhimanyu Dassani) have made a name for themselves in the industry. How do you define your space and identity amid the legacy of the family?

I am extremely proud of both my mother and brother, and I hope I can make my way into the audiences' hearts and minds just as they have. I think as long as I keep working hard and making interesting choices that enable me to experiment and improve as an actor, I’ll be able to create my own path. It’s important to see what’s really in front of you, what’s working and not, what am I enjoying, what feeds me instead of making up limitations or certain ideas in my head. If I work with intent and courage, and hopefully have luck on my side, I think I will be able to.

When was the first time you realised that your mother is a star?

There were moments as kids where people would come up and ask for autographs and pictures and hound us at public places. I think we just understood it much early on.

Did her celebrity status influence you to become an actress?

No, it did not influence me to be an actor. However, seeing how across generations and borders, the impact of her work can have on people and how they have memories, feelings attached to Kachchi Dhoop or Maine Pyar Kiya and also be entertained and made to feel certain ways made me excited about working as an actor.

What attracted you towards the film industry?

The process of an actor. It truly is an invigorating experience - studying and creating a character and then the process of bringing that character to life on screen. There is so much exploration of human nature and experience that I thought I would not only enjoy it but also get to live many lives in one.

If given a chance, will you star in the remake of Maine Pyar Kiya? Who would you like to be paired opposite?

As of now, my opinion is that this classic should remain untouched. We have newer, fresh stories to tell and I would love to be a part of them.

There’s often criticism around ‘star kids’ getting easier access in Bollywood. How do you respond to those who might say your journey has been easier because of your family’s influence?

There’s access and privilege that a lot of people have not got until they see some of their work out there for people to see which sometimes is easier for someone like me to be able to get. However, I believe that’s the case in any industry. If someone from your industry, that you respect/or has been around for a really long time asks for a meeting or conversation, I don’t see why someone would say no. I don’t try to hide or deny this. However, my mom took a hiatus a long time ago and didn’t have a lot of close friends in the fraternity. It also doesn’t mean I will get movies or shows simply based on that fact.

Social media can be brutal, especially towards newcomers. Are you prepared for the highs and lows, and how do you plan to deal with trolling if it happens?

Oh it can, I feel it’s given a mask to a lot of people who don’t realise the consequences of their words. To me it’s surprising sometimes... the way people troll under the name of ‘critique and opinion’ is actually bullying. Given my feelings, I hope if I do get trolled, I don’t take it too seriously. And everyone becomes a target of the troll parade eventually.

What is the one thing you would want to change about the industry?

I think the way it is perceived! Everyone working here is just as human as anybody else and are doing their jobs just as other people are. It’s a job and should be treated like one. People within the industry have lives, thoughts, morals, ideologies, relationships, and feelings outside of their work and aren’t obligated to share, explain or justify them to anyone. All of us could do with everyone being kinder to each other.