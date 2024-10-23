Avantika Dassani’s Blue Pant Suit For Mithyaa 2’s Promotions Screams ‘Powerlook’

By: Aanchal Choudhary | October 23, 2024
Avantika Dassani, the daughter of Bollywood’s very popular actress Bhagyashree, is all set to entertain the viewers with Mithyaa 2.
The actress who has been busy promoting her upcoming project ‘Mithyaa 2,’ took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses from her look for the promotions today.
The actress was seen wearing a striped navy blue pant suit during the promotions today.
As soon as the actress dropped these pictures, her mother Bhagyashree dropped a cute comment on the post and said, ‘Going in for the kill.’
A dapper pant suit, black heels and black sunglasses, the actress’ power look indeed looked stunning.
For the uninformed, Mithyaa 2 also stars Huma Quereshi in the titular role along with Avantika.
Avantika has also started in U Shape Ki Gully and Nenu Student Sir apart from her show ‘Mithyaa.’