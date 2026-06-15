'Bhagyashree Ne Mujhe Sorry Bol Diya Tha': Tanya Mittal Addresses Rift Rumours, Reacts To Amaal Mallik Controversy |

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal has finally reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding her and Amaal Mallik. She also addressed speculation about her equation with Bhagyashree. While Tanya admitted that Bhagyashree's remarks had hurt her, she revealed that the matter has now been resolved. During a recent "Ask Me A Question" session, Tanya also responded to people comparing her with Amaal.

A user asked Tanya during the session, "Gullu or Bhagyashree." Responding to the question, she said, "I think mujhe dono hi ache lagta hain. Meri kisi se aisi koi ladayi nahi hai." Tanya, however, admitted that during one of their interviews, "thoda mazak masti jyada ho gaya tha." She further revealed that "Bhagyashree ne mujhe sorry bol diya tha," and described her as a sweet girl. Speaking about how she deals with anger, Tanya said that she usually prefers to stay quiet to avoid saying anything hurtful. However, she also claimed that Bhagyashree continues to make negative remarks about her during interviews.

Another user asked Tanya, "What is the conversation with Amaal Mallik?" To this, she replied, "Meri koi conversation nahi hai Amaal se." Tanya then urged fans to stop comparing the two of them. She further claimed that Amaal's manager and parts of his fandom are against her, adding, "Main samajhti hoon wo industry hi aisi hai." Tanya stated that Amaal has been a part of the industry for over a decade and considers him a "superstar." However, she believes some people question the attention she has received despite entering the industry only six months ago. Tanya concluded by defending Amaal, saying, "Amaal aisa nahi hai kyunki mai uske sath 100 din rahi hoon."

Jhuta insaan @AmaalMallik she appreciated you not your manager and your nalla fandom be happy with that she call you a superstar Tanya Mittal is only girl who can tolerate your ass other girls run,take yes girl and wife her up get rid of your first manager she’s doesn’t like him pic.twitter.com/CcZUyRY9rF — Amina (@AlishaIsmail4) June 15, 2026

Interestingly, Tanya Mittal first met Amaal Mallik during their stint on Bigg Boss 19, where their friendship and equation often became a talking point among viewers. Meanwhile, Tanya recently shared screen space with Bhagyashree Sharma in ZEE5's reality show Maa Hai Na, which featured celebrity mothers and their children. Apart from reality television, Tanya has also been making headlines for her debut music track, Tu Te Main, which was released earlier this month. The song marks another milestone in her career as she continues to expand her presence beyond the reality TV space.