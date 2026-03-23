Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run OTT Release Date Revealed- When And Where To Watch The Adventure Comedy Film Online

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run |

Fans of the hit TV series Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have a reason to celebrate as the spin-off film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run is set to release on OTT platforms. The adventure comedy promises to bring the beloved characters from the show into a larger-than-life cinematic experience filled with humour, chaos, and quirky situations. The comedy-drama film is directed by Shashank Bali and the screenplay of the film is done by Raghuvir Shekhawat, Shashank Bali, and Sanjay Kohli.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run: OTT streaming details

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from April 3, 2026. The film is based on the famous sitcom of the same name. The film was released on February 6, 2026, and received a good response from audiences and critics.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run plot

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run tracks Vibhuti, Tiwari, Angoori, and Anita Bhabhi as they embark on a road trip to Uttarakhand, oblivious to the surprises ahead. There, they meet two wild gangster siblings (Ravi Kishan and Mukesh Tiwari) who have an obsession with the Bhabhis. Comedic mix-ups and pursuits unfold between Vibhuti and Tiwari.

Cast and characters

The film features Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari, Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Manmohan Tiwari, Vidisha Srivastava as Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari as Kranti Sharma, Ravi Kishan as Shanti Sharma, Soma Rathod as Ramkali Tiwari, Brijendra Kala as Master Jee, and Saanand Verma as Anokhelal Saxena, among others. It is produced by Sanjay Kohli and Binaifer Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions and Zee Cinema.