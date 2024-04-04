 Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! Fame Saanand Verma Reveals He Was Sexually Assaulted By A 'Big Guy' At 13: 'Pain That Never Goes Away...'
Saanand said that he has emerged to be a stronger person in life now because of his traumatic experiences in the past

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
Actor Saanand Verma, who became a household name with his role in the Indian sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, recently made a shocking revelation about his childhood, and said that he was sexually exploited when he was just 13. He called it a terrible memory and stated that though he has moved on in life, the pain still remains in his conscience.

Saanand shared that during in youth, his family wasn't financially well-off, but he desired to be a cricketer, and hence, he tried to get into sport from Patna, Bihar. "We were very poor and my father managed to arrange a white shirt, pants, and a cheap bat for me. There was a big guy there who tried to sexually exploit me. I was so scared that I ran away from there. Since then, I never thought about cricket again," he stated.

He went on to say that sexual harassment stays on a child's mind forever, and despite having moved on, the memories still haunt them. "Whatever happened to me in my childhood is definitely a terrible memory, many terrible things have happened to me before. When a person has endured so much suffering, no other pain matters to them," he said.

He added that he has emerged to be a stronger person in life now because of his traumatic experiences in the past and that he is ready to face any challenge today.

Saanand Verma is a popular face not just in the small screen industry but also in films. The actor has been a part of CID, Laapataganj, Gupp Chupp, among other television shows.

In Bollywood, he has acted in a number of hits, including Raid, Mardaani, Babli Bouncer, Chhichhore, India Lockdown and Mission Raniganj, to name a few.

