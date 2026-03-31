Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 Last Episode Release Date: Shilpa Shinde's Show Expected To Go Off Air Amid &TV's Transition To Paid Reruns

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 Last Episode Release Date |

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain returned with 2.0 and the original actress Shilpa Shinde as Angoori Bhabhi. The launch generated significant buzz, but the show gradually lost traction. With &TV ending its run of fresh content and transitioning into a paid rerun channel, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 is also coming to an end. Here’s when the last episode will air:

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 Last Episode Release Date

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0’s final episode will be released on 16 April 2026, according to Telly Express.

Will Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 Shift to OTT?

According to reports, the makers of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 have decided not to continue the show in any format. With &TV winding down, many speculated that popular shows might move to OTT platforms. However, the same is not happening with Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0, and the channel has decided to discontinue the show entirely.

&TV to Become a Rerun Channel

&TV is set to end its era of airing new content. As per IWMBuzz, &TV will become a paid rerun channel from May 2026 onwards, following the arrival of new management. A source previously told the outlet, "If &TV’s decision to air reruns gets confirmed, its existing shows will see a change. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! is presently in talks for a place in the OTT medium, ZEE5."

Other shows like Gharwali Pedwali are ending as well, while reports suggest Hey Bhagwaan – Kitna Badal Gaya Insaan may start airing on Zee TV.

Shilpa Shinde made a much‑anticipated comeback to Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 as the original Angoori Bhabhi when the revamped season premiered on 22 December 2025, nearly nine years after she last played the role in 2016. Before her return, the character had been portrayed by Shubhangi Atre for almost a decade, becoming a familiar face through the show’s long run. On her return, Shinde said, “I never thought I would return as Angoori Bhabhi,” reflecting her excitement.