Bhabhi-Devar Tales: Shloka Mehta gets playful with Arjun Kothari at his wedding, watch video

Mukesh Ambani’s nephew Arjun Kothari tied the knot in a grand ceremony. The entire Ambani-Kothari clan was in attendance to bless the newlyweds, at their official south Mumbai residence Antilia. However, keeping the couple aside, it was Shloka Mehta who stole the limelight with her sweet gestures during the nuptials.

A couple of videos from the ceremony have made their way to social media featuring Shloka. In one video, the Ambani bahu can be seen in a playful mood as she fanned her brother-in-law groom Arjun, who was dancing to the beat of Aankh Marey track from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s film Simmba.

Shloka was seen dressed in a stunning embellished lenhga choli, and accessorized her look with a red-stone long necklace and a diamond choker bangles, earrings and maang tika.