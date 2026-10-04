Bethlehem Kudumba Unit On OTT: Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's Romantic Comedy Film? | X

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly's latest romantic comedy, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, was released in theatres on August 30, 2026. It is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. The film, which blends romance, family dynamics, and humour, received positive reviews from critics, who praised the performances of the cast, humour, and portrayal of its central romance.

Where to watch Bethlehem Kudumba Unit online?

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is streaming on JioHotstar. The audience can watch the film in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. The film is directed by Girish A D.

What is Bethlehem Kudumba Unit about?

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a romantic-comedy film that takes place in a local neighbourhood in Kerala, which is named the Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (a local church family unit). Placed in a local neighbourhood in Kerala, which is named the Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (a local church family unit). Things develop when Ashley, a younger college student, moves to the area. Justin is an older local caterer who lives across from her. What happens when she develops a crush on Justin?

The film features Nivin Pauly as Justin Davis, Mamitha Baiju as Ashley Thankachan, Sangeeth Prathap as Joel Davis, Roshan Shanavas as Gliksonin, and Suresh Krishna as Baiju Xavier in the important roles and is built around a family-oriented narrative with romance at its core.

Nivin Pauly's return to romantic comedy

Nivin Pauly has previously appeared in several popular romantic and comedy films, establishing a strong connection with audiences in the genre. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit marks another outing for the actor in a story that combines romance with family entertainment.