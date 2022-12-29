Best thrillers of 2022: Delhi Crime 2, The Fame Game, Suzhal: The Vortex and more, these shows ruled on OTT

A still from The Fame Game | Pic: Instagram/madhuridixitnene

Anyone who binge watches OTT shows knows that the absolute favourite ones are those that fall under the psychological thriller category. This year, there were several treats for fans of web series of this genre. Here are our top picks:

Delhi Crime 2

The magnificent Shefali Shah returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi who is still battling a flawed system, corruption, and many challenges while trying to solve a series of murders in the capital. She is ably supported by Rasika Dugal and there is Tillotama Shome in a blood-chilling role. The ensemble cast featuring Aakash Dahiya, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Denzil Smith, Yashaswini Dayama, and Avijit Dutt is steller too and the series asks relevant questions about the gnawing economic disparity in society which can lead to festering resentment and also a crime. The series is directed by Tanuj Chopra.

The Fame Game

This show was a perfect blend of drama, emotional heft, mystery, psychological layers, and histrionics with Madhuri Dixit-Nene demonstrating why she is still considered one of the best actors to grace the silver screen. A moving performance by Manav Kaul, strong turns by Sanjay Kapoor, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran, and Muskkaan, and the story of a fading superstar whose career and family are on the brink of falling apart made The Fame Game a compelling watch. The series was directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli.

Suzhal: The Vortex

This Tamil crime thriller immersed us in the ritualistic fervour of a festival called Mayana Kollai. The primal energy of the festival is the backdrop of a tragedy that rocks the fictional town of Saambaloor in Tamil Nadu. The series is a procedural investigation into the mystery of a missing girl which culminates in a cathartic explosion of anger, grief, and revenge. The series stars actors R. Parthiban, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sriya Reddy and is directed by Bramma G and Anucharan Murugaiyan.

Mithya

This psychological thriller directed by Rohan Sippy is an adaptation of the 2019 British series Cheat. It stars Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani. Set in Darjeeling, the six-part series delineates a psychological game between a Hindi literature professor Juhi (Huma), and her troubled student Rhea (Avantika). A row that erupts over a plagiarism charge leads to events that nobody could have expected and a murder takes the tension to a boiling point.

Gunehgaar

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, this teleplay strikes the right note from the start when Gajraj Rao’s character Mr Bansal invites a well-known investigative journalist Mrinalini (Shweta Basu Prasad) to his home to offer her a scoop and initiates a cat and mouse game. As their conversation begins to flow, we realise that there may be some hidden agenda behind this innocuous invitation. Soon the duo is joined by a cop named Om (Sumeet Vyas). The trio begin to peel layers from a long-buried secret that connects them. The plot unravels and leads to a shocking conclusion that takes everyone by surprise.